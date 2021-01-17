Speed it up for the 2022 ‘twin’ KCSE candidates

The Covid-19 pandemic presented the world with extraordinary challenges, including the extended closure and eventual reopening of the various segments of the economy. Kenya partially reopened its learning institutions last October and in full at the beginning of this month.

In a December 3, 2020 circular, the Ministry of Education released the calendar for 2021, 2022 and 2023 academic years. Students who were in Form Three and Two prior to the nine-month school closure last March would both write their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in in March and December 2022, respectively.

This means Form Three students must complete the syllabus for both the current and next class this year. Their Form Two colleagues must have covered the Form Four content by mid 2022 in preparation for the final exam.

The import of this is that both Form Two and Three learners are doing two classes in one year — 2021. However, the former are in Form Two and Form Three and the latter in Form Three and Form Four at the same time.

Curriculum implementers

Although parents, teachers, administrators and various other stakeholders have made it easier for learners to settle in school as quickly and comfortably as possible, many curriculum implementers, especially teachers, are grappling with how to juggle between and restructure the syllabuses of various subjects to ensure that they are covered in the shortest time. With the inflexible nature of the secondary school curriculum, this may not be feasible.

Policymakers may have to re-evaluate the curriculum and syllabuses for these two sets of pre-candidate classes and make structural adjustments.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development must urgently review and publish an Accelerated Education Programme (AEP), or catch-up programme, tailored for the current Form Two and Three learners.

According to the Accelerated Education Working Group publication “Guide to the Accelerated Education Principles (2017)”, AEP is a flexible, age-appropriate programme run in an accelerated timeframe which aims at providing education for disadvantaged, over-age out-of-school children and youth.

This includes those who missed out on education, or it was interrupted, due to poverty, marginalisation, conflict and crisis. It may be short-term, transitional response to an emergency situation or a long-term, foundational programme designed to work in tandem with formal education.

According to Save the Children, AEP is implemented by condensing the curriculum and concentrating on basic skills and attitudes. The curriculum, syllabus and learning materials are modified to eliminate non-essential content, duplication and repetition while focusing on the main objectives.

We are in a context of emergency (or crisis). Let us innovate to ensure that Form Two and Three learners complete their syllabuses before they sit KCSE in 2022; otherwise, they will be seriously disadvantaged. I believe accelerated education, with an accelerated curriculum, can remedy the situation.

olwandejustus@gmail.com