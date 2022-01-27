Speaking truth to the public

Police parade

Officers during a pass out parade at National Police College in Kiganjo on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group 

By  Bruno Isohi Shioso

Director of corporate communication

National Police Service

What you need to know:

  • As police, we consider the media as our comrades-in-the-trenches of objective truth seeking.
  • It, therefore, came as surprise when the Nation published an editorial in which I was labelled as “arrogant”.

If being a police officer is a tough, ungrateful and pitiful job, then try being a police spokesperson. As a police mouthpiece, you are constantly in the magnifying lens of the public, and every word you utter is viewed with utter suspicion, if not disdain. 

