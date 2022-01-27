Speaking truth to the public

If being a police officer is a tough, ungrateful and pitiful job, then try being a police spokesperson. As a police mouthpiece, you are constantly in the magnifying lens of the public, and every word you utter is viewed with utter suspicion, if not disdain.

Very few seem to like and trust the police.

Doubting the police on every key issue is one thing, though troublesome. Our relationship has been soiled and soured over time. But it is another thing when mainstream media not only doubt positions taken by the police on issues but do so in a callous, condescending manner.

As police, we consider the media as our comrades-in-the-trenches of objective truth seeking.

Recently, I responded to a political letter in which the police were the subject matter. The letter was copiously copied, hence the need to give a police voice on the issues raised. In my response, I simply stated facts as they were and from the police perspective, and verifiable from official records.

Labelled as “arrogant”

It, therefore, came as surprise when the Nation published an editorial in which I was labelled as “arrogant” (“Police must be fair in handling political rows”—Daily Nation, Jan. 21, 2022). Whereas all are entitled to their opinion, I find such a subjective label in a mainstream media enjoying wide circulation as going too far.

Further, the insinuation that the police were not “fair” seemed to pass a verdict without their input.

When issues on security or law enforcement arise and we don’t respond, or fail to do so in good time, we are labelled by the media as “reactionary”. And when we respond promptly and candidly, as in this case, and state facts categorically, we are labelled “arrogant”.

The media is powerful. Its opinion is weighty. That’s why it should be cautious on how to offer opinions and arrive at labels.

Many fainthearted individuals may fall by the way. And a few may soldier on, bite the bullet and continue speaking nothing but the truth.

I am in the latter category.