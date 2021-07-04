Spare Sossion the flak, plan to boost unionism

Wilson Sossion

former Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. 
 

Photo credit: File | Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group 

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

It seems daylight has broken for Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) following the departure of its erstwhile secretary-general, Wilson Sossion. Indeed, no other Knut leader has ever crossed the government’s way as much as he did.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.