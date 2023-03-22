Spare a thought for women and men in uniform

Cases of suicide and attacks by men and women in uniform on their colleagues and family members have been on the rise, raising concerns about their mental well-being. Our officers in uniform are going through psychological disorders occasioned by the stressful environment they work in.

It is a fact that trauma and stress management have not been adequately addressed among these officers who are tasked to defend our country and protect us and our property.

When a soldier or police officer leaves for work, he or she never knows whether (s)he will return home safely. Many see their colleagues being killed and are even involved in cleaning up. This really takes a toll on them mentally. Research recommends that officers working at crime scenes should undergo counselling to reduce trauma.

Negative attitude

It is also worrying that society has a negative attitude towards men and women in uniform, which further fuels their mental unwellness. We speak to them rudely and their pay does not match the risk they are exposed to.

Counselling units should be set up at every police station and experts deployed to provide the much-needed services. It would be prudent to have the officers counselled before, during and after they are deployed for combat.

There is also an urgent need to launch a mental health campaign across the country. Parliament and other relevant agencies should formulate and implement policies on mental health, not only for uniformed officers but the country at large. Moreover, there is a need to equip police officers with tips on stress management.

The government should ensure officers are paid well and on time. They should also be allowed adequate time to interact with their families.

In many cases, the officers spend more time on duty than they do with their families. This contributes to stress and other mental disorders.