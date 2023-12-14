South Sudanese’s justice is delayed, denied for decade

Ten years ago today, just two years after independence and following decades of conflict with the north, South Sudan descended into an armed conflict pitting forces loyal to President Salva Kiir Mayardit against his then-Vice-President, Dr Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon.

Amnesty International (AI) has documented violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights abuses by both sides in the decade-long conflict, which has claimed 400,000 lives and displaced millions of people. These include mass killings, rape and other conflict-related sexual violence, abduction, recruitment of children into the armed forces and groups as well as the burning and looting of civilian infrastructure.

Several peace pacts to end the conflict have been signed—the first of which was in 2015, followed by the 2018 Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) and, most recently, the 2022 Roadmap to extend the transitional period. Despite every one of them including a commitment to hold perpetrators to account, the wait for justice continues.

This lack of accountability has led to near-total impunity for serious human rights abuses, as witnessed in conflicts in Upper Nile and Unity states and the two administrative regions of Abyei and Pibor, where thousands of people have been displaced and hundreds more killed in fighting.

A year after the conflict began, the African Union Commission of Inquiry on South Sudan, created to investigate human rights violations following the outbreak of violence, recommended the establishment of a hybrid judicial mechanism to bring those responsible for human rights abuses since December 2013 to justice. The recommendation would be adopted in the 2015 Peace Agreement and again in the 2018 R-ARCSS.

However, nine years later, the court is yet to be set up. Neither the AU nor the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity seem keen on making progress on the hybrid court. Accountability and justice for victims and survivors are elusive.

As South Sudan prepares for its first elections in December next year to end the transition period, it is essential that justice and accountability are addressed. The same protagonists—President Kiir and First Vice-President Dr Machar—whose forces began the fighting 10 years ago, are likely to be leading electoral contenders. The past decade has shown that the continued failure to put in place mechanisms to address human rights abuses and crimes has led to new cycles of violence and abuse. Regional and international actors must keep a close eye on South Sudan over the coming months.

This is the time to demand political will to implement justice and accountability mechanisms, especially the Hybrid Court for South Sudan, because victims and survivors of atrocities cannot wait another 10 years for justice and accountability.