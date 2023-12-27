Some tips for relocating abroad

Amid a deteriorating economic landscape marked by surging taxes, inflation rates and increased workplace vulnerability, Kenyans are earnestly seeking alternative paths for a more stable and secure future.

The nation’s prospects appear grim—if not bleak—as it grapples with the repercussions of reckless borrowing, widespread corruption and mismanagement of public resources, resulting in an ominous debt crisis.

What looms is not merely a transient challenge but dire predicament poised to cast a long shadow over one, or even two, generations.

Even those who have enjoyed a prosperous year so far, particularly the political elite, must brace themselves for the turbulent times on the horizon.

The government faces the arduous task of allocating increasingly scarce resources amidst soaring demands, setting the stage for challenging times ahead.

Members of the diaspora community report a surge in interest among their connections—family, friends and acquaintances—in pursuing immigration opportunities abroad.

For those who can shoulder the high costs and navigate the unpredictable and arduous journey, seeking new horizons overseas becomes an increasingly attractive option.

The relentless grip of widespread poverty in the Global South, a stark consequence of the forces of globalisation, propels a mass exodus towards the concentrated wealth and opportunities of Europe and North America.

Tens of thousands of young Africans brave the treacherous Sahara Desert and risk perilous sea crossings in the Mediterranean to reach mainland Europe.Simultaneously, millions journey north to the United States from regions as far-reaching as Guatemala, Venezuela, Bolivia and Paraguay.

Both Europe and America find themselves grappling with an unprecedented illegal migration crisis, a challenge poised to intensify as economic conditions worsen in the Global South.

This migrant influx, seemingly a blessing in disguise, responds to a global trend of falling birth rates with ageing populations making up a significant portion of industrialised nations.

Countries like New Zealand, Canada, Iceland and Japan, which face the daunting prospect of being unable to replenish their diminishing populations, have initiated immigration reforms.

In response, these nations have streamlined visa requirements to attract and retain new migrants. Canada, for instance, welcomes individuals with demonstrated skills in various fields—including carpentry, masonry and woodwork—often requiring only technical and vocational education and training (TVET) certification.

Prospective immigrants should be approached with caution, however, as the journey, though potentially rewarding, is fraught with challenges and setbacks. Cultural shock—stemming from an unfamiliar environment, new languages, dialects, accents, unpalatable foods and complete isolation—significantly influences the often-difficult diaspora experience marked by failed marriages, struggling careers, domestic violence, alcoholism and drug abuse.

The extremes of weather—from sweltering heat and humidity in summer months to prolonged periods of extreme cold and reduced daylight during the winter months—have contributed to mental health issues, including depression and suicide.

Additionally, individuals must be prepared for long working hours to meet financial obligations and stay afloat, often necessitating multiple jobs. Even those in esteemed professions, such as college professors, may find themselves delivering meals or participating in ride-sharing programmes during their spare time. In the medical field, nurses and therapists may work in multiple locations, leaving little time for personal and family matters. Some argue that these additional responsibilities serve as a coping mechanism for the isolation.

For the newly arrived migrant, the pangs of homesickness are inescapable. The yearning to reunite with beloved grandparents and others left behind can be an overwhelming emotional burden. Yet, the challenges extend beyond mere sentimental nostalgia. Massive disorientation, intensified by cultural shock, is often exacerbated by the absence of a support system.

Unfortunately, one must brace oneself for encounters with various forms of racism, stereotypes and prejudice, even in seemingly improbable settings like places of worship. In the US, for instance, African migrants frequently find themselves subjected to the same treatment and systemic biases faced by African-Americans. It’s not uncommon for people of African descent to experience differential treatment based solely on their skin colour, last name or speech accent. Overcoming these adversities necessitates cultivating a thick skin and mastering the art of rolling with the punches.

Migration weaves an essential thread in the rich tapestry of human experience. To those who aspire to embark on this transformative adventure, I advocate a meticulous exploration of its intricacies, followed by comprehensive preparations. Abundant information is readily available online, offering insights into the nuances of safe immigration, settlement and successful thriving in foreign lands.

The pathways of work-based opportunities and educational pursuits frequently emerge as the most promising avenues for those seeking to relocate. In the diaspora, Kenyans have spearheaded initiatives and various agencies, like the Center for Integration and Migrant Support, a Pennsylvania-based organisation that seeks to equip migrants with indispensable knowledge and tools for their journey.



