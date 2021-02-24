Somalia president’s antics not good for regional peace

Somalia is facing an electoral crisis. President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has been having frosty relations with some of the regional leaders that form the Federal Republic of Somalia.

President Farmaajo has failed to rally these leaders to have a free and fair election, considering that his term has ended.

It appears that he is not keen to improve Somalia’s diplomatic relations with Kenya.

The death of Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji is a big blow to peace efforts in the region. The late Haji was instrumental in the Kenya-Somalia peace engagements. His death comes at a time when a more experienced hand is needed to unlock the impasse.

Strong coalition

President Farmaajo’s recalcitrance notwithstanding, a strong coalition of presidential candidates including two former presidents- is not a force the incumbent could easily contend with-and win.

The fact that the president’s term has already expired further complicates things. The president worsens things by antagonising Kenya-who has done a lot to secure Somalia’s sovereignty.

The case before the International Criminal Court pitting Kenya and Somalia is something that could be easily settled through arbitration. But Somalia knows that it can elicit international sympathy from its allies. This move further raises unnecessary tension between the two states.

The history of the two countries is so interlinked that their peaceful coexistence is important to the east African region. Even with the frosty relations between Kenya and the Federal Republic of Somalia, Nairobi enjoys warm relations with Jubbaland and Somaliland. In fact, Jubbaland President Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed Islaam Madobe recently attended the burial of Senator Haji.

This indicates that the crisis in Somalia affects Kenya just as much as it affects the troubled state. Abuse of human rights by the Somali government security forces must be condemned. Those who advise President Farmaajo ought to tell him that he cannot organise an election-in a volatile environment.

The internationally recognised boundaries in Africa may not be the actual boundaries that were there before. If the current boundary has served the two states well, why can’t we just continue cooperating as we have done before? Somalia should consider postponing this case until it deals with her electoral challenges.

Stability

With this state of affairs in Somalia, the continental peace keeping force’s mandate ought to be renewed to ensure that Somalia’s security is not compromised further. Amisom, which comprises troops from several African countries, plays a pivotal role in ensuring stability in Somalia.

Even with diplomatic relations between Kenya and Somalia severed, Kenya is still at the centre of efforts to stabilise Somalia. Given what Kenya has done to ensure the stability of Somalia, one wonders how credible the claim by the federal government that Kenya is undermining her authority is.

With this kind of scenario playing out, it is expected that the Al-Shabaab terrorist group is watching from the sidelines and they can easily take advantage of this crisis to do further damage. Kenya must be on high alert and even review her operations in Somalia.

Withdrawing Kenyan troops in Somalia now should be out of the question. It is expected that Kenya and the US will work closely-in combating the terrorism