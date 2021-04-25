Somalia on the verge of the worst political violence

Looking back at the 1990s, one would be right to say that the pathway to stability, security and improved governance in Somalia is on an upward trajectory. However, the recent events in Somalia, especially under the regime of President Mohamed Farmaajo are threatening to erode the gains so far made.

The country now faces a twin challenge of bad governance and rising insecurity. Regime security has overshadowed state security, while individual interests have replaced national interests.

Regime security is a case where the ruling elites or the individual in power use state machinery to perpetuate their regime, making the public to believe that the security of the individual or group in power is more important than that of the State. The regime in Somalia is employing this tactic to hold on power beyond their constitutional term.

For instance, in April 2021, Somalia’s lower House of Parliament voted to extend the president’s term for another two years. Somalia’s government has been unable to reach agreement on how to carry out elections. This has plunged the country into a political security crisis. Going for elections in such a context could lead to violent conflict, especially if disputes at the presidential level lead to divisions among security forces.

Boycott elections

Indeed, the international community has been wary of the fact that parallel processes may emerge, or some crucial stakeholders would boycott the process, making it non inclusive, thus a recipe for violence.

Moreover, there is concern that terrorist group al-Shabaab might exploit the disagreement to regroup and further destabilise the security of Somalia, the Horn of Africa and threaten international security. Notably, al-Shabaab still controls some parts of the country and nothing affords the group the opportunity to advance its interests than the growing division among the politicians.

The current president of Somalia is seeking a second term despite strong competition from other candidates dubbed the council of opposition candidates, which includes two former presidents and one prime minister.

Some of the statecraft and realpolitik tools employed by President Farmaajo include blaming external interference so as to raise Somali nationalism, dangling the al-Shabaab threat to international security and avoiding clear preparations for national elections.

The public perception as well as complaints from the opposition indicate that President Farmaajo is playing delaying tactics so as to extend his term in office.

It all began with the President’s efforts to assert himself in the Somalia regional states by seeking to influence regional leaders to favour his allies. This did not fully go as planned, especially in Jubbaland, Puntland and even South-West state that experienced violence.

Regional states

Now, it appears violence is fast becoming the last option for opposing groups such as the council of opposition candidates, Jubbaland and Puntland regional states.

The current regime’s schemes to stick to power are unconstitutional; the concurrent, and not unilateral, approval of the two houses of parliament is required in such decisions of national nature. It is validly argued that since the president was elected by the two houses, then his term must also be extended by both houses.

The aggrieved groups have reached the wall, they cannot resort to judicial means because there is no constitutional court. Moreover, President Farmaajo’s executive has a strangle-hold control of government organs. Any attempt to hold demonstrations to express discontent has invariably been met with deadly force from the government.