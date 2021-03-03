Somalia election stalemate may embolden Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu

Opposition supporters demonstrate in Mogadishu on February 19, 2021 to demand elections.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Michael Mugwang'a

What you need to know:

  • Al-Shabaab could infiltrate the electoral process and install its supporters in Parliament.
  • Clansmen rallying behind their political figureheads is a recipe for chaos.

There is near-unanimity that Somalia is on the edge of a precipice due to an election stalemate created by outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo” despite pressure from the Council of Presidential Candidates — a formidable coalition led by former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed — Somali citizens and the international community.

