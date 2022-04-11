Solve woes for full recovery of the economy

In the 2022/2023 Budget Statement that National Treasury CS Ukur Yatani presented before Parliament on Thursday last week, the government targets to collect revenue, including appropriation in aid and grants, of Sh2.4 trillion, the equivalent of 17.5 per cent of GDP. That is a growth from Sh2.04 trillion (16.8 per cent of GDP) collected in 2021/2022. Of this, ordinary revenue is projected at Sh2.14 trillion (15.3 per cent of GDP).

Total expenditure is projected at Sh3.3 trillion (23.9 per cent of GDP). Recurrent expenditure will amount to Sh2.2 trillion and development expenditure — including allocations to foreign-financed projects, Contingency Fund and conditional transfers to county governments — Sh715.5 billion.

Public debt is expected to continue growing, as the approximate Sh862.5 billion fiscal deficit will be financed through domestic debt totalling Sh581.7 billion and foreign debt of Sh280.7 billion.

The budget deficit is projected to decline to Sh862.4 billion (6.2 per cent of GDP) from the projected Sh995.6 billion (8.1 per cent of GDP), mainly as growth in revenues outpace expenditure.

That points to an expansionary budget meant to accelerate the economic recovery. However, there still are concerns over realisation of revenue collection targets and general budget objectives given the rising cost of living affecting commodity demand, high level of unemployment among the youth, ballooning public debt, income inequalities, erratic weather conditions affecting agriculture and uncertainties around the upcoming August elections.

Minimising expenditure

And despite the fiscal deficit being estimated to decline to 6.2 per cent of GDP, debt sustainability is a key concern as the debt-to-GDP ratio remains at 66.2 per cent, significantly above the recommended IMF threshold of 50 per cent and debt servicing expenditure-to-total revenue ratio increasing to 53.8 per cent from 52.4 per cent. The main driver of the growing public debt is the fiscal deficit occasioned by the lower revenues as compared to expenditure, leading to continuous borrowing.

The CS has proposed amendments to the Public Finance Management Act to raise the ceiling of Sh9 trillion to a debt anchor based on 55 per cent of GDP. That would allow Treasury to breach the cap. But the government should exercise a high level of fiscal discipline for debts to be sustainable.

Some of the actionable steps include restructuring the debt mix — going for more concessional borrowing to reduce the debt service amounts. Limit commercial borrowing to development projects with high financial and economic returns. Thus, more expensive debt is invested in projects that yield more than the market rate charged.

Seek more sustainable ways of minimising expenditure to reduce the need for borrowing and leverage revenue generating bases to service debts. Lastly, to achieve the Budget’s theme of “Accelerating Economic Recovery for Improved Livelihood”, address the economic problems afflicting Kenyans — such as increased fuel prices, rising food inflation and high agricultural production costs.