Soil analysis first guarantee for building safety

The recent spate of collapsed buildings in the country calls for a serious review of building safety standards to inject more professionalism and integrity into the construction sector.

In the past five years, more than 200 people reportedly lost their lives and over 1,000 were injured as buildings disintegrated during construction or when occupied.

Last year alone, seven major incidents of building collapse claimed dozens of lives and injured many people. In one incident, five people died when a six-storey building under construction in Kirigiti, Kiambu County, fell apart.

Such incidents of structural failure of buildings have mostly been attributed to developers not adhering to the building code or even blatantly disregarding the authorities. In the Kirigiti tragedy, for instance, the developer reportedly defied official orders to stop construction owing to shoddy work.

The rapid growth in demand for housing is said to fuel the crisis by enticing crooked developers to cash in on the windfall by circumventing the guidelines, standards and rules governing construction. One area that needs special attention is the failure to conduct proper soil analysis—also known as a geotechnical survey—and which has been identified as a major factor in the structural failure of buildings.

Soil mapping

When a six-storey building in Nairobi’s Huruma area collapsed in 2016, killing 51 people and injuring over 100 others, it was discovered that the soil beneath it could not have carried the weight of the structure. The needless loss of lives underscores the need to invest time and resources in soil mapping.

Since time immemorial, the soil has been used in building structures for human habitation and is critical in strengthening the foundation. The physical and chemical attributes of the soil determine the overall stability of the structure. Based on the strength or load-bearing capacity of the soil, architects and engineers are able to design and build a structure that can withstand the test of time.

Therefore, one of the most important initial steps in construction is investigating the soil type, which will determine the foundation that can support the building. A geotechnical survey by a certified engineer or other expert entails determining its nature, strength and carrying capacity.

Failure to carry out this analysis is disastrous as it weakens the foundation, causing the structure to sink or collapse. The foundation is everything. Even the Bible, in Matthew 7:24-27, teaches about the parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders.

The wise man built his house on solid rock and it withstood heavy rain and fast winds because the foundation was strong. The foolish man, on the other hand, constructed his on the sand and, since it could not bear the strain of the elements, it came crashing down.

Leading authorities give the characteristics of good soil for modern infrastructure. First, neutral pH to avoid corrosion of building materials, weakening the structure. Second, be stable when wet or dry so as not to damage the foundation. Third, strong under pressure to sustain the weight of the building. Fourth, excellent soil drainage to avoid compromising the structure.