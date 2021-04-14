Social media activism world for companies

Until recently, there seemed to be an unwritten rule that forbade brands and companies from involvement in activism. For many firms, social media activism is an optional venture that comes with no external pressure from clients to support an online campaign.

Companies in Kenya have been able to maintain neutrality on various social issues, making it easy to keep a low profile in the midst of an online protest while still maintaining a palpable online market share influence. For most brands, it’s about staying clear from the risk of tarnishing their brand image.

In 2018, Nike made headlines for taking a stand with Colin Kaepernick, an American football star-turned-civil rights activist. While Nike is no stranger to controversy, the sportswear maker caused a furore when it picked Kaepernick as the face of its new global advertising campaign in 2018 after he had refused to stand during the singing of the national anthem as a player for the San Francisco 49ers as protest against police brutally in the US.

Unlike here in Kenya, many companies in the US have since shown their support for online campaigns that advocate certain social issues.

Recently, the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer catalysed many firms to examine their neutrality in the face of systemic racism and police brutality. Some big brands now unequivocally back the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Take a stand

While the idea of brands and companies engaging in social media activism is still new in Kenya, there is no doubt that great effect occurs when big corporate bodies and businesses express their support to social issues. Participating in social media activism is not only the right thing to do but with it also comes business benefits.

According to an article by Hootsuite, nearly two-thirds of consumers believe that it is important for companies to take a stand on social issues. Above that, however, companies that act with purpose and take action get three times faster growth than their competitors ­— emphasis on ‘taking action’.

Social media activism involves more than the use of hashtags and posting images that strike an emotional chord with the audience. Online activism without consequent offline action comes across as lazy and opportunistic. Genuine social media activism is preceded by concrete action, donations and measurable commitments to foster change.

While many may smirk at the efficiency of online activism, the past few weeks have revealed the lurking potential that social media has as an instrument for protest, advocacy and change in the country.

Hashtags such as #StopGivingKenyaLoans, #UnlockOurCountry, #MyDressMyChoice, just to mention a few, corroborate the fact that online activism is picking up quickly among Kenyans.

It’s time companies in Kenya joined in.