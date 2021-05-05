So many bullies and inciters, but where are the leaders?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Samia Suluhu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu at State House, Nairobi, on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Job Naibei

What you need to know:

  • We are obsessed with politicians for their gimmicks, punchlines and stories.
  • Kenyans are preoccupied with politics, so much that they forget about leadership.

I know someone who is planning to run for a political seat in my county in the next election. He seems to be doing all the 'right' things, politically speaking. He is flashy, occasionally shows up at events in a chopper, holds much publicised charity events graced by celebrities and has been named in a national scandal. He seems to be on that typical path to political office.

