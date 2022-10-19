SME policy, lending options key to fast-growing economy

Over the past months, Kenyans have endured tough economic times with inflation at a high of 8.3 per cent on pricey food.

This is the third time the rate is outside the government’s targeted band of 2.5-7.5 per cent.

Inflation, coupled with drought in at least 23 countries, the lingering effects of Covid-19, a contracting global economy owing to downturns in China and Russia and spillovers from the war in Ukraine have made things tougher for everyone.

But all is not lost. While the economy grew at 7.5 per cent in 2021, Central Bank predicts a 5.5 per cent rate this year.

The World Bank ranks Kenya among the bright spots in Sub-Saharan Africa with economic growth sustained at over five per cent, above the regional average, for eight consecutive years.

Economic experts and key stakeholders need to prioritise support to small and medium enterprises to revive our economy.

This, even as we remain optimistic that the inflation rate will reduce, and Kenya’s economic growth will remain strong in 2022.

Millions of SMEs can’t access working capital due to high-risk perceptions, locking them out of business opportunities.

With an adverse impact on their bottom line caused by Covid-19, among other challenges, lenders often shy away from financing them.

But we should not forget their economic contribution. They play a pivotal role in job creation and contribute up to eight per cent to GDP.

Deposit portfolio

The latest CBK data show SMEs have a deposit portfolio of Sh577.6 billion and a loan book of Sh638.3 billion.

Microfinance banks control at least five per cent, or Sh33 billion, of the SME portfolio and commercial banks 95 per cent, or Sh605 billion.

Hence the need to cushion the 7.4 million SMEs for economic revival.

Bankers, key stakeholders in enabling economic growth, can do this by offering competitive pricing, flexible collateral and improved efficiency through a quick turnaround time.

Let lenders also diversify their portfolios and introduce financing products and services that would reduce SMEs’ risk exposure.

They should not only introduce alternative lending options but also be part of a socioeconomic movement aimed at transforming lives and empowering all Kenyans through key partnerships with SMEs and institutions that support them.

Banks can also widen their net by giving more financing options to SMEs.

They can revamp their trade finance solutions to facilitate local and international trade and commerce options for SMEs through unsecured limits for performance bonds and concessionary commissions for agents on a case-to-case basis.

This is likely to create friendlier options for SMEs to access bid bonds, performance bonds, and advance payment guarantees.

Lest we forget, economic activity takes place at the SME level and, thanks to devolution, we have hundreds of SMEs that would benefit from a friendly policy and financing options.

Lenders should see SMEs as potential mutual partners. With the right procedures, they can overcome SME-related risks and secure a robust client base in them while driving economic growth and creating job creation.