It’s the small things we do that ruin, preserve planet

Tomorrow will be Earth Day, conceived in the 1970s to celebrate and defend natural planet Earth every April 22. The theme of this year’s event is “Invest in Our Planet”. Earth Day seeks to create awareness of the issues the planet faces and defend and protect it.

All the resources we use — oxygen, water, food and land — come from the environment. All life, including the natural world, depends on the earth’s integrity for survival and existence. All the waste products produced by development are also released back into the environment.

But we are using up the earth’s natural resources faster than can be naturally replenished.

This Earth Day focuses on climate change, one of the biggest challenges of the 21st Century with far-reaching effects on the economy and every aspect of life. It is a veritable concern but, to combat it, the planet needs the action of everyone.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released the third instalment of the sixth “Assessment Report”. In the periodic report that assesses the state of climate, the scientists call for quick and severe emission cuts to stay within the initial 1.5OC Paris Agreement cap — lest we suffer more incidence of extreme unpredictable, dangerous and harmful weather. But climate change adaptation and renewable energy are fast catching up.

Another environmental concern is plastic pollution. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says 14 million tonnes of plastic are dumped in the sea yearly. Plastic is non-biodegradable; it, therefore, litters, becoming an eyesore not only in the oceans but on the land. Kenya banned plastics in 2017 but enforcement is weak. Plastics affect human health too as they make their way into our diet.

Invest in our planet

The third concern is air pollution, which the UN says kills seven million people yearly. Urban areas are particularly affected due to the high density of people, vehicles, machines and industries with little to no greenery. Nairobi is fast turning from the “Green City in the Sun” to just a “city in the sun” .

The fourth is pesticide use. Synthetic pesticides, and fertilisers, are among the most widely used agricultural inputs to increase crop yields. But artificial pesticides, which are directly made from fossil fuels, are more dangerous and harmful than they are helpful.

They contain carcinogens, chemicals that increase the incidence of different types of cancer in humans. There is a need for farmers to go back to better methods of farming like bio-inputs, organic farming, zero tillage and regenerative agriculture.

There are simple ways you and I can act for Earth: Consume a diversified plant-based diet; walk and cycle more; get out of the city often; elect environmentally conscious leaders; advocate green policies in your organisation; use paper or glass rather than plastic or reuse plastic; and eat locally sourced food.

Buy from small-scale businesses, especially those that practise recycling; stop dumping waste from moving vehicles and by the roadside; buy sustainable fashion; and eat a lot of fresh food. And the most basic is, switch off the lights when not in use.

Let’s invest in our planet today. Shall we?