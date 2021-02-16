Put skill-based courses on the varsities’ menu

The proposal by the National Assembly’s Education and Research committee to halt the setting up of universities, colleges and campuses in the country for five years is laudable, just as the other that the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury waive statutory payments (PAYE) to the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Needless to mention, the total statutory deductions owed by the universities by September 2020 was Sh37.3 billion. Worse, the revelation that allocation for development has declined from Sh8.4 billion to Sh3.4 billion in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 fiscal years, respectively, is worrying. No wonder, the 2017-2021 Sh8.8 billion collective bargaining agreement (CBA) has not been fully implemented.

Notably, a proposal by vice-chancellors of public universities to increase tuition from Sh16,000 to Sh48,000 per year was met with violent student demonstrations. Sadly, poor funding has profoundly compromised quality education in public institutions of higher learning. Worse, the unfettered expansion of satellite campuses in recent years and commercialisation of degrees has diluted quality.

A 2016 Commission for University Education (CUE) report shows the institutions have adopted a shrewd way of making money by mounting courses that are not market-driven is a damning indictment of our university education.

Further, the report blamed both public and private universities for giving pre-eminence to courses like business administration, humanities and the arts at the expense of science-oriented courses (science, technology, engineering and mathematics — Stem).

Marketable skills

No wonder, our universities have continued to perform dismally in international rankings. They have become a breeding ground for churning out “half-baked” graduates who are bereft of unemployable and marketable skills.

In 2014, CUE directed universities to drop certificate and diploma courses effective from July the following year but that turned out to be hot air. It is apparent that, since our universities commenced admitting non-degree students, the quality of education has plummeted.

For this country to realise its industrialisation and middle-income economy dream, it requires investing in education that equips learners with skills and knowledge which can solve the economic, social and political problems that have dogged it for donkey years.

It behoves CUE and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) to look into the multifaceted problems that bedevil our universities — like inadequate staff and infrastructure and poor quality of education and standards.

Besides, education reform and restructuring should be done in line with the Kenya Vision 2030 development blueprint, UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063. The need for radical reform in our university education system cannot be overemphasised.