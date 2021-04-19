Silence Gerd war drums

For about three years, Africa has been treated to a tug of war between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd)on the Blue Nile, a main tributary of River Nile, by Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia argues that the electricity that will be generated from the dam will greatly help in meeting the power needs of its 110 million people. And having filled the dam in the first stage, it is now determined to embark on the second stage and this is why Egypt and Sudan are up in arms with the project.

Egypt almost entirely depends on the Nile 90 per cent. It is its lifeline. The African Union has tried to negotiate and calm the protagonists with no success.

The recent arbitration by DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, the current AU chairman, bore no fruit and the stalemate remains. Ethiopia continues to chest-thumb that nothing will stop it from going on with the project.

Natural resources can easily cause armed conflict, and this is where this tussle between the three neighbouring countries is headed.

Looming war

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattal el-Sisi has warned Ethiopia that Cairo won’t sit and watch its water needs being arbitrarily denied and it will do everything to maintain the status quo.

Sudan has a border dispute with Ethiopia. The tension is palpable and the AU must prevent the looming war.

Somebody said that the Third World War will be a result of bitter competition over natural resources. The continent is faced with this reality in the Nile row.

Damming of main rivers causes suffering to those living downstream. Ethiopia has its rights to use the Nile for the benefit of its own people. Egypt and Sudan also have the same rights.

But an interesting thing has happened between Uganda and Egypt as the quarrel over the Nile waters raged. They have signed a security deal that will allow intelligence sharing. This is telling and baffling.

At this point in time, the UN and the AU should spare no effort in finding a lasting solution to this real threat of war over an issue that can be resolved.