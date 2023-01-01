Shun resolution pressure

Most people are taking stock of the past year and creating reels on social media that gives them a snapshot of how it was. Of course, these highlight the cheery moments.

However, every person has had their share of struggles, albeit in varying degrees. There is the healthy pressure of wanting to be and do better in 2023. No wonder, some people have a list of what to improve, change or even start over. They hope to check off this list at the end of this year and feel some sense of triumph and fulfilment.

But how many goals did we set at the beginning of last year that we did not see to fruition? What if it will just be a vicious cycle that goes on and on?

Psychologists say the human mind is very complex and often snaps into its comfort zone and takes the course with the least resistance.

When we force these major resolutions into ground-breaking events, the mind gets overwhelmed and sabotage begins. Many can attest to having started on projects very invested but it was not sustainable. Then comes frustration and most people even give up.

Pressure

The key is to release the pressure. The goals should be broken down into achievable steps. Research on habit formation shows forming good habits is gradual and consistent. It is in showing up and putting in the effort our bodies could summon for the day. This should be coupled with self-care and compassion. Every day is an opportunity to do better.

One can kick off their project in the middle of the year or even when their mental health is gracious enough to accommodate the change. Growth happens exponentially and incrementally.

Shocking our conditioning will, more often than not, make our system to revert to the familiar. Time is just but a guide, not a menacing monster. As long as the intention is present, we eventually find the rhythm.

Growth is inherent and it, undoubtedly, drives purpose; however, it should pave the way for rest and moments of just being. Resolutions are personal pursuits, not communal proclamations.