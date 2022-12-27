Shun overindulgence, drugs

The Christmas and New Year season is upon us yet again. It is that time of tantalising possibility, pomp and grandeur with everyone upbeat as they seek to be in their immaculate white.

Sumptuous meals, delicious decorations, family get-togethers, adventurous vacations, philanthropy and church-organised thanksgiving events, among others, typify the climax of every year.

It is a deeply rooted culture we all look forward to; the aura of the moment is a joy to behold!

It is, therefore, not surprising that people have been flocking upcountry in droves for the better part of last week, causing a traffic nightmare.

On the flipside, the season is not devoid of negative ramifications. Reckless spending, deadly road crashes caused by drink-driving, carefree consumption of drugs and alcohol and immoral sexual behaviour also characterise the season.

Some morally dilapidated people, actuated by their carnal desires, are unable to celebrate within the limits of sanity.

This is a mockery to the birthday of Jesus Christ!

The sorry scenes of drunk-stupefied men in trenches in the name of festivities must be frowned upon and stifled. On our now busy roads, everybody must be alert to dodge a staggering drunk. If drunk, stay away from the steering wheel.

The relevant authorities should be on the lookout and crack down on those who sell alcohol of dubious origin. Drug peddlers and their accomplices must be smoked out and arraigned. Officials who abet the vice must face the consequences.

Security patrols should be beefed up to ensure Kenyans enjoy in peace and tranquility. Criminals who mug and steal from civilians should be met with equal force by law enforcers and their plans thwarted. But this should not be an occasion for the police to solicit bribes from innocent Kenyans.

Authorities must also be woke to safeguard minors from sexual predators. Those misbehaving with minors should be put behind bars.

Let's celebrate in a responsible manner.



