Should State set prices?

In a country where rising food prices are colliding with sharply higher prices of fuel, the effectiveness and desirability of government intervention in market pricing has become a subject of intense debate.

This, combined with the pre-election claims about intentions to make certain commodities “affordable” (without citation of a speck of hard evidence that it is desirable), has made the matter a topic of discussion in various spaces.

Let’s examine the complexities and consequences of government price controls. Advocates argue that price controls are necessary to make things affordable and protect economically vulnerable groups from the impact of soaring prices. That is not entirely untrue. There’s evidence that such interventions work well when instituted in the short term—such as in Morocco during Ramadhan.

They prevent suppliers from continuing to raise prices, destroy exploitative monopolies and allow competitors to enter the market. But at what long-term cost? Is it worth it? The history of ideas is evidence that the presence of good intentions provides no insight into real-world consequences.

Opponents contend that it leads to market distortions, including reduced supply. None of this is rocket science. Capping prices encourages companies to produce less while making the products more attractive to consumers, hence low supply and high demand. This is unlike a free market, where prices shift to maintain the balance between supply and demand. Producer revenue has also been reported to drop as a result, causing either a decline in product quality or general cutting down on production.

In an ideal world, the government would lower prices for the citizens at no cost. But then, there is no miracle it can perform to lower prices in a manner devoid of artificiality. There are limitations. There is also very little proof that the said interventions have worked to dampen inflation in the long term and overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Whoever dares stand before the people and claim to be able to manufacture nationwide affordability is either a shameless liar or an ignorant John.