Should leaders ‘lead’ or ‘read’ public mood?

Writing in his opinion column last Sunday, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata praised Ndiritu Muriithi as one of Kenya’s most competent politicians. He gave the example of how as Laikipia governor, Ndiritu tripled own source revenue. But the governor posed the question, why is Ndiritu always misreading the public mood?

To buttress his argument, Governor Kang’ata recalled the 2013 General Election when Ndiritu, then supporting Musalia Mudavadi for president, run for governor on the UDF party banner and lost. He says Ndiritu did not detect the TNA Uhuru Kenyatta wave.

He goes on to argue that Mt Kenya people dislike violent demonstrations, being owners of private property. The unfortunate insinuation being of course, that demonstrations must be violent and that those Kenyans who demonstrate have no property.

I believe that all Kenyans dislike violent demonstrations. And that demonstrations need not be violent. Further, it is often the police, like Governor Kang’ata correctly states, who often start the violence. Kangata recalls in his article when he held a peaceful demonstration against Kibaki during the 2002 General Election, and reports that police dispersed his youthful team with teargas.

Pre-emptive action

Looking at the video clips of the arrest of Ndiritu Muriithi, the police took pre-emptive action, rounding up leaders before demonstrations could start. There was no violence. It is also clear that some individuals who appear to be amongst the police are shouting that Nyahururu does not want demonstrations because it is not Kisumu. As one blogger put it, the ratio of police to citizens was 20 to 1!

But back to the main points of the Kang’ata argument. Should leaders “lead” or “read” the public mood?

This debate featured prominently in the run-up to the last General Election. Many Mt Kenya politicians, then in the Jubilee Party, were in daily angst. Kenya Kwanza and UDA in particular was polling highest in popularity, primarily because of the popularity of its presidential candidate in the region. Many politicians chose to decamp to UDA. The popular phrase was that they are listening to the ground.

A few, like Ndiritu stood their ground, campaigning instead for Jubilee and Azimio. Yes, they lost, but they stood on principle. With the outcome of the General Election other politicians, although already elected or nominated, chose to decamp from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza, immediately betraying the voters who had just elected them. To decamp is their prerogative. But at least they should do the honourable and legal thing, which is to go back to the electorate to renew their mandate.

As the Murang’a governor says, there are objective ways of estimating or measuring the public mood. So, what is the current political mood?

A TIFA survey released in early July shows that only 24 per cent of Kenyans support the housing levy. 69 per cent do not support it, while 7 per cent did not want to answer. There are 54 per cent who are certain they will not get a house even if the housing levy is implemented.

Kenyans are living in hard times. Only 11 per cent are on fulltime employment, and only 3 per cent earn more than Sh50,000 per month.

Majority of Kenyans found nothing positive in the finance act, recently enacted and now contested in court. Among government supporters, more than two-thirds (71 per cent) are disappointed. The number is higher of course for opposition supporters

An InfoTrack poll from late February found that only 22 per cent of Kenyans believed the country was heading in the right direction. By comparison, 62 per cent believed that Kenya was heading in the wrong direction, primarily because of the high and rising cost of living (73 per cent).

The Kenya Kwanza regime is certainly not “reading” the public mood. The public feels the country is heading in the wrong direction, and have given a specific reason for it – high and rising cost of living. The Kenya Kwanza regime has responded by increasing the cost of living, including doubling Value Added Tax on fuel. Ndiritu and the Azimio brigade are arguing that the Finance Act should be repealed in its entirety, and that subsidies to support the mwananchi should be reinstated.

The regime, in what is certainly bizarre economics, has also responded to the cost of living by raising interest rates, making loans very expensive for micro and small business. Bizarre because the main drivers of high cost of living are food and fuel. Ndiritu and Azimio are demanding that interest rates should be brought down, and instead the regime should focus on direct support that brings down the price of food and fuel.

Cost of living

The Kenya Kwanza regime was elected on the promise that they would bring down the cost of living, that they would not borrow and that they would form a government of, by and for hustlers. Once in office, they have broken all those promises.

I take the view that leaders should lead. Take the extreme and terrible circumstance that is Shakahola. There appears to have been some view among the hundreds who perished, to fast or starve themselves to death. As a leader encountering such a group, should you listen or seek to change their views?

Judging by the crowds in Nairobi and other major cities last Saba Saba day, it is likely that Governor Kang’ata and the Kenya Kwanza regime are the ones misreading the public mood. The demos may not be as large in Muranga, Nyeri or Nyahururu. But do not mistake the silence in Mount Kenya as support for failed policies.

Many, including Governor Kang’ata, agree that Ndiritu Muriithi is a moderate, corporate type leader, perhaps more at home in boardrooms than leading demos. He is highly regarded as an economist. Indeed, earlier in the year has was briefly consulting for the World Bank. Many liken him to his uncle, Mwai Kibaki. Both have a gentlemanly mien, and generally avoid confrontational politics. That such politicians are becoming radical tells you how far off course the country is.