Shiko Ngure: State should focus on ending banditry, cattle rustling

The Arid and Semi-Arid lands (ASALs) make up over 80 per cent of our country. Twenty-nine out of 47 counties are classified as ASALs.

These areas are characterised by harsh climatic conditions like prolonged droughts. These counties are the same ones plagued by banditry and cattle rustling.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has been under some fire over rampant banditry and cattle rustling. But the Interior Ministry is not the only docket in charge of ensuring the survival of the communities in these areas.

Drought, famine, banditry and cattle rustling are not the only things keeping these counties from development. They leave most residents with little or no way to earn a decent living.

Billions of shillings have been raised for years by well-wishers, local and foreign governments to mitigate the effects of drought. We still have not scratched the surface of any of the possibilities on how to permanently solve this.

Huge obstacle

Water scarcity in these areas is a huge obstacle. As pastoralists, the availability of water would provide their animals and food. According to the Ministry of East African Community (EAC), The ASALs and Regional Development, these regions host 70 per cent of the National Livestock herd with an estimated value of Sh70 billion. If this is true, then there would not be any need to try to push the citizens out of herding their livestock. Agriculture would be their secondary economic activity.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development and the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation can work together to achieve this by ensuring the construction of stalled dams and boreholes adequate supply of water for domestic use, animal rearing and irrigation. Food security would be secured by the same ministries.

The poor road network in these regions has made it difficult for herders and farmers to transport their produce to the markets. The ministries of roads and transport can take up the task and follow through with their mandate.

Being well-connected to other parts of the country by constructing roads and bridges that can withstand the harsh climatic conditions would ensure trade which would in turn reduce the level of banditry in the regions. Profitable economic activities would deter bandits who are in it for the money.

Investing in education and healthcare is paramount to the development of any community. Education and Health ministries should ensure that there are enough schools and healthcare facilities in these regions.

Provide scholarships

The government can also provide scholarships to students from these regions to enable them to pursue higher education. Enforced school enrolment would ensure young people are not idle enough to be pulled into banditry and cattle rustling. Furthermore, educated youth are more willing to develop their communities provided they have the opportunity to do so.

The Ministry of EAC, ASALs and Regional Development states that these regions are home to more than 90 per cent of the wildlife that supports the tourism industry, contributing to 12 per cent of Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product.

Tourism in Kenya should never be taken lightly. The potential in it alone is yet to be fully explored. Investing in the development of tourist attractions in the ASAL counties is something that should be highlighted and worked towards. The promotion of tourism in these regions can provide employment opportunities for the residents and generate revenue for the counties.