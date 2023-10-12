Shield Shif from corruption

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is at it again, with revelations of a staggering Sh6 billion siphoned from it.

The scandal underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms, particularly within the framework of the proposed Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif) Bill.

The suspension of eight private health facilities after an audit unearthed collusion between them and NHIF personnel using tactics such as fictitious claims, exaggerated services and unjustified patient stays, among others, is welcome.

However, a more comprehensive and preventative approach is needed even as the perpetrators are heavily punished.

The tarnished reputation of NHIF has bred public mistrust and hindered its ability to efficiently manage resources, thus Health and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha’s pledge to eradicate corruption within NHIF is commendable.

The budgetary allocation of Sh141 billion to health reflects a genuine commitment to improve the sector but the funds must be protected against misappropriation.

The proposed Shif seeks to put in place a legislative framework to regulate provision of social health insurance, promote implementation of universal health coverage (UHC) and repeal the National Health Insurance Act, 1998. It presents a transformative opportunity for healthcare.

By sealing the loopholes, public funds will be utilised efficiently and quality healthcare achieved.



