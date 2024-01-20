Shield parents against unnecessary charges

Nelson Mandel said “it is not beyond our power to create a world in which all children have access to a good education.”

For long, education has been touted as an equaliser as far as social stratification goes. Through it, children from humble backgrounds can square it with the devil. But given what some parents underwent this week during Form One admission, it seems that the rich will continue calling the shots.

I have in mind that child who has struggled to secure a chance in a national or extra-county school, only to be barred by stringent requirements by some schools. For instance, some averaged a cost of Sh60,000, if not over. Not surprising, most of the items were to be procured from schools or specific suppliers and at prices way above market ones. This is despite warnings from the Education ministry.

It reminded me of the ridiculous case where hockey sticks would always be listed (as if all students played hockey); sticks that would be kept in stores only to be resold to subsequent cohorts. Today, things are worse. Dictionaries have to be of the latest edition, as if learners will be studying each entry. Where mattresses are procured in schools, they are sold exorbitantly despite having been sourced at factory prices. The extortion is mind boggling.

Seemingly, some school administrators are blinded by short-term gains to the extent of losing the bigger picture. Bluntly put, they are gatekeepers who obstruct children from accessing education. We often cry about corruption in high places, forgetting the small things we do to one another when placed in offices. The extortion is worse in schools that have previously registered good results. Seemingly, good performance gives them the license to do business with children’s lives.

Just how many of our relatives can afford these charges? What message are we sending to the poverty-stricken children who strive against all odds hoping for a better future? What of the would-be well-wishers? I bet many sponsors will back out when confronted with such prohibitive requirements, let alone the usual school fees. Unaware, teachers are digging a hole that will swallow their own generations. Looked at critically, we are also inculcating into these young children (yes, they can see) the culture of selfishness, dishonesty and discrimination.

It’s not surprising that the same insanity informs parents to pay huge bribes in exchange of admission slots. Allegations of such cases have been rife and, as usual, it’s never been a big deal.

Schools continue selling admission slots as long as there exist willing buyers. Upon the release of the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination results, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu wondered the whereabouts of over 175,000 learners based on the figures presented when the cohort completed their eighth grade. These happenings may partly explain the mystery; access was denied.

I implore school administrators to do an introspection concerning how their schools conducted Form One admission. Was their conduct a hindrance to that poor young boy or girl whose only mistake was excellent performance? Would they wish the same done to them and their loved ones, if tables turned? Honestly, teachers should be the last people to erect obstacles in the way of education.

We know that schools have their standards; regardless, such shouldn’t make them be run like private entities. I salute one girls’ boarding school in Murang’a County, which directed parents to only pay the recommended fees, and purchase all other requirements from markets of their own choice. It’s not the only one. Such a move, if adopted countrywide, will greatly enhance access to education.

Some parents had to sell all their stock just to meet part of the admission costs, hence, will be out of job for a while as they figure out how to get capital. For such hapless fellows, their only recourse is God.

The government seems to have long lost the battle to protect parents, as evidenced by many cases of extortion reported each year. Whereas this was the last Form One admission, following the rollout of a new education system, fears abound as to what will become of the newly-introduced two levels — Junior and Senior Schools. Most likely, fraudsters will regroup and restrategise. And basic education, whatever it is, will only be on paper.



