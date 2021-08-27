Shedding light on Laikipia infrastructure bond and its many benefits

Laikipia made the evening news this past week when the county assembly approved our proposed infrastructure bond. The matter attracted a lot of commentary, particularly on social media, most of which was short of facts and figures. Being the first sub-sovereign bond issue under devolution, there is plenty of speculation and confusion on what it is. I’ll explain.

First, bonds, as a means of borrowing, are commonplace around the world. They are issued by private firms, municipalities, cities and countries. You can issue them for various maturities and interest rates. Nairobi City has previously issued municipal bonds.

Johannesburg and Lagos have also raised cash using municipal bonds. Our National Treasury routinely issues bonds of maturities ranging from three to 25 years. US cities had $4 trillion in outstanding municipal bonds as of the first quarter of this year.

The Laikipia debate focused on the amount, repayment and timing of the bond. What is the right amount of borrowing for any entity? Well, if you borrow too much, the amount required to repay the principal as well as interest can be too heavy for your cash-flow.

If you borrow too little, it will not be worth the effort. It all depends on your ability to pay, which is determined by the cash you will generate.

The proposed Laikipia bond is Sh1.16 billion, borrowed for seven years. The interest rate payable will be about the same as a seven-year treasury bond. The county has an excellent credit rating (BB+) and the bond will have a treasury guarantee as required by law.

Generate cashflows

The bond will finance improvements in urban infrastructure and water for production. Both programmes will generate cashflows from user fees, levies and taxes. Parking fees are easy to understand.

As we pave more towns and provide parking, we collect more fees. Three times more in the last three years.

Not so visible are increases in outdoor advertising fees, sewer connections and property taxes that come about as we improve our towns and market centres. For instance, street lights improve night-time security and provide advertising space for which we collect fees.

One relatively new tax is land value capture. As we develop towns, value of land increases, and those increases in value are taxed when properties are sold.

Even less visible is growth in the business register. More businesses have set up shop in Nyahururu, Nanyuki, Rumuruti and Wiyumiririe as we improved these towns. In the last three years, our business register has more than doubled to 25,000. That brought in more tax revenues and created 18,000 new jobs.

The water programme will boost irrigation and livestock production for 3,000 households, create jobs and increase incomes.

On timing, government is a perpetual entity. Assets and liabilities remain even when administrations change. It simply took time to bring the right fiscal balance, grow revenues and obtain a credit rating, all of which were needed to make a bond issuance possible.