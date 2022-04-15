Let’s share the national cake fairly

Technological advancements, industrialisation and globalisation are some of the major shifts in world history that have significantly contributed to economic realities globally.

Naturally, we would expect that people getting more opportunities would radically reduce the economic inequality gap. The opposite has been the outcome, with most people pushed below the poverty line while a minority enjoys a monopoly of financial fortunes.

This, therefore, proves that the equality of opportunities does not necessarily translate to equality of outcomes. This premise of equality has seen those with competitive advantages such as the availability of capital to invest making significant returns.

In contrast, those with equal opportunities and lacking capital are left to their hopeless fate. That is not how things should be for a society that seeks to leave no one in the economic trenches.

Another practical example is the access to subsidised higher education for all who qualify. In the end, we have a myriad of jobless graduates with credentials and many others without credentials and jobs.

Massive unemployment

This creates the predicament of massive unemployment and increased poverty levels that we have been all hoping to resolve. A shift from a system of equality to one of meritocracy is what will address this widespread challenge of high unemployment rates of credentialed individuals.

This means dignifying and valuing all nature of work that resolve problems without forcing everyone into one basket.

We should build a system where welders, electricians, grocery store owners, and plumbers have an equal shot to eke out an existence from genuine work as doctors, civil servants and bankers.

Minimising the inequality gap, eradicating unemployment and revolutionising our economy will need us to adopt a system that merits all types of work and does not give a competitive advantage to some based on unequal aspects such as credentials.

I believe it is from that perspective that Kazi ni Kazi gains its meaning, as it suggests everyone has room for economic success, regardless of their credentials.