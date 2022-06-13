Sexual health is a human right

Besides sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) unmet needs—like unintended pregnancy and childbirth, unsafe abortion, HIV and STIs—adolescents experience early sexual debut.

Stigma, taboo and gender double standards on sexuality before marriage lead to parents and teachers not having conversations with young people about the consequences of unprotected sex. Providing sexuality information and services to adolescents is critical to preventing these outcomes and necessary for protecting their health.

Because adolescents are not fully developed, they experience adverse complications when pregnant. They are disadvantaged and, in many cases, unable to access antenatal and other healthcare services due to cost and lack of knowledge. Notably, they are at risk of maternal death due to complications of unsafe pregnancy termination, prolonged labour, delivery and post-natal period.

Adolescents are at risk of sexual abuse and exploitation hence increasing their vulnerability. In Kenya, the HIV infection rates among adolescents is higher than in adults yet little has been done to help them make informed decisions about access to essential reproductive services when needed.

Consequently, the unmet needs for contraception among adolescents remain high, especially now that pro-life organisations are pushing for parental consent. Unless we understand and address the adolescents’ issues from their perspective, they cannot fully enjoy and exercise their SRHR.

Kenya has signed a number of treaties that relate to SRHR issues. Unfortunately, despite that, the 2015 National Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy, which is under review, however neglects the “sexual” and “rights” in the document. Yet SRHRs give adolescents an opportunity to prevent pregnancies, stay in school, decide for their bodies and be in charge of themselves.

The government should put young people at the centre of the Reproductive Health Policy and the Adolescent and Young People Reproductive Health Policy. There is “nothing for us without us”. Let it invest in the SRHR needs of adolescents by allocating enough resources to it. SRHR is a human right.



