Sexual health helps to retain girls in school

Reproductive health services and rights (SRHR) is a vital component of healthcare whose impact is enhanced through informing, educating and counselling, among others.

Young people under 25, who account for about 43 per cent of the world’s population, experience high rates of HIV infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unplanned pregnancies and maternal morbidity and mortality. While adolescents have the same reproductive needs as adults, they face more obstacles in trying to address the needs.

These include denial of reproductive health information and services, violence and exploitation and extreme hardship when faced with an unwanted pregnancy. Evidence is growing that this neglect can seriously jeopardise the health and future wellbeing of a young person.

Adolescent sexual and reproductive health (ASRH) services have emerged as an area of key concern in many parts of the world. That is a global initiative developed to enhance the sexual health status of adolescents and contribute to the realisation of their full potential in national development. Adolescent girls are more vulnerable than others to reproductive health challenges as they lead to poverty and exclusion.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, about 68 per cent of adolescents have an unmet need for reproductive health services with 7.4 million adolescent girls getting unplanned pregnancies that negatively affect their general wellbeing.

Efforts have been made through summits to identify ways of accelerating universal access to SRHR with no sustainable strategies documented. Discussions on high rates of pregnancy-related school dropouts have led to gender disparities in education, mostly in the third world.

Teenage pregnancy in Kenya is increasingly blamed for school dropout among adolescent girls, poverty, early marriage and sexually transmitted diseases. But less research work has been done on the link between ASRH and schooldropout and retention of this demographic.