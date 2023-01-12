Severe punishment needed to stop banditry

Cattle rustling has moved from being a culturally driven activity to a politically instigated banditry.

Poverty and unemployment have left many young people idle and ripe for the picking by warlords who generate ethnic clashes over pasture and land for their benefit.

These young people turned mercenaries are rarely clued in on the bigger picture. Theirs is a hand-to-mouth existence. The crossover from cattle rustling to banditry is simple as it is the addition of guns and brute force to their already perfected looting craft.

Drought and famine greatly contributed to cattle rustling. The deaths of large herds of cattle pushed the traditional pastoralists to figure out ways to replace them.

Cattle rustling was the easiest way to make up for lost livestock. This was the norm in these communities. In modern times, banditry has become a part of cattle rustling. Previously, murdering women and children was not the norm with the traditional morans even while stealing cattle from each other. Modern-day rustling and banditry have zero respect for innocent human life.

Creates fear

Banditry directly affects the larger economy in many ways. The obvious one is that it creates fear and insecurity in the affected areas. People are affected psychologically and directly blame the government for its inability to protect them.

The lack of confidence in the government leads to the citizens being unwilling to support any initiative by the government including tax collection which plays a vital role in the development of a country.

Some of the local and regional pastoralists are forced to migrate due to the violent banditry attacks. This has pushed them into urban areas where they occupy any land that is not inhabited. This turns these pastoralists into squatters and forces land owners into land-grabbing cases which leads to unwarranted financial loss to the legal landowners.

Business owners and investors are dissuaded from running or setting up new businesses in banditry-prone areas. This means that job opportunities and economic growth cease to exist.

Where there are no businesses, there is a loss of revenue for the government. Banditry makes it easy to access firearms that are used in these criminal activities. These are the same weapons that find their way into arms smuggling rings. This fuels the arms dealing in our country.

Insecurity

The overall national image of the country suffers as a result of banditry. Insecurity in a county portrays instability which discourages investments and tourism. This also adds to the loss of revenue for the government. Loss of human life is the worst of all these effects. There is nothing one can equate to human life. No compensation is enough to replace a life.

While the national governments always appear to be dealing with cattle rustling and banditry, the local governments are seen to do nothing more than hold meetings when the cameras are on.

Local political instability nurtures banditry as it empowers warlords. These warlords take the place of the law and run the communities as they, please. There are no repercussions as they become the hand that feeds the local and national government.

Banditry happens in many parts of this country but the arid and semi-arid areas, where the rate of poverty and unemployment is the highest, are the worst affected. The deployment of security forces is usually the knee-jerk reaction of the government of the day.

It tends to work for a few days at most. Community policing programmes and development projects are sabotaged by the politicians and warlords who benefit from banditry and cattle rustling.

Cattle rustling and banditry can be done away with if the government decides to approach it in a non-discriminatory manner.

While some people might condemn the use of military force, it is important to note that these warlords are not normal citizens.

They have already displayed brutality on many documented occasions. Perhaps it is time for them to die by the sword which they have lived by all these years.

This includes all the politicians who have used their power and platform to propagate violence between these communities.