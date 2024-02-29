Heart disease remains a leading cause of mortality globally. While certain risk factors like family history, age, and gender are beyond our control, adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of developing heart-related issues.

Here are valuable insights and strategies to safeguard your heart health.

Don't smoke or use tobacco

One of the most effective measures to protect your heart is to quit smoking and avoid using tobacco products. Chemicals in tobacco can harm the heart and blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure and heart rate. Secondhand smoke is equally detrimental, so it's crucial to stay away from it.

Engage in regular physical activity

Regular, daily physical activity can lower the risk of heart disease. Physical activity helps control your weight. It also lowers the chances of getting other conditions that may put a strain on the heart. These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes.

If you haven't been active for a while, you may need to slowly work your way up to these goals. But in general, you should aim for at least:

● 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise, such as walking at a brisk pace.

● 75 minutes a week of vigorous aerobic activity, such as running.

● Two or more strength training sessions a week.

Even shorter bouts of activity offer heart benefits. So if you can't meet those guidelines, don't give up. Just five minutes of moving can help.

Activities such as gardening, housekeeping, taking the stairs and walking the dog all count toward your total.

You don't have to exercise hard to benefit. But you can see bigger benefits if you boost the intensity, length and frequency of your workouts.

Eat a heart-healthy diet

A healthy diet can help protect the heart, improve blood pressure and cholesterol, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. A heart-healthy eating plan includes:

● Vegetables and fruits.

● Beans or other legumes.

● Lean meat and fish.

● Low-fat or fat-free dairy foods.

● Whole grains.

● Healthy fats such as olive oil and avocado.

Take in less of the following:

● Salt or high-sodium meals.

● Sugar or sweetened beverages.

● Highly refined carbohydrates.

● Alcohol.

● Highly processed food, such as processed meats.

● Saturated fat, which is found in red meat, full-fat dairy products, palm oil and coconut oil.

● Trans fat, which is found in some fried fast food, chips and baked goods.

Maintain a healthy weight

Being overweight, especially around the abdomen, increases the risk of heart disease. Calculate your Body Mass Index (BMI) to determine if you are overweight. Aim for a BMI below 25 and monitor your waist circumference, as excess belly fat is associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

Get quality sleep

Inadequate sleep raises the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes, and depression. Adults should aim for at least seven hours of sleep each night.

Establish a consistent sleep schedule, create a conducive sleeping environment, and seek professional evaluation at The Nairobi West Hospital for conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, which can impact heart health.

Manage stress

Ongoing stress can play a role in higher blood pressure and other risk factors for heart disease. Some people also cope with stress in unhealthy ways.

For example, they may overeat, drink or smoke. You can boost your health by finding other ways to manage stress. Healthy tactics include physical activity, relaxation exercises, mindfulness, yoga and meditation.

If stress becomes overwhelming, get a health care checkup. Ongoing stress may be linked with mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression.

These conditions also are tied to heart disease risk factors, including higher blood pressure and less blow flow to the heart. If you think you might have depression or anxiety, it's important to get help from our experts at The Nairobi West Hospital.

Get regular health screening tests

Regular health screenings at The Nairobi West Hospital for blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and type 2 diabetes are crucial for identifying potential heart disease risk factors.

Early detection allows for timely intervention and lifestyle adjustments. If diagnosed with conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes, adhere to prescribed medications and adopt recommended lifestyle changes.

In conclusion, adopting these key strategies can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease and promote overall cardiovascular health. Individuals are encouraged to consult healthcare professionals for personalized advice and to address specific risk factors.

By taking proactive steps towards heart health, individuals can enhance their quality of life and longevity.