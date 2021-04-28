Set up vaccine factories in all places to conquer pandemic

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto is vaccinated against Covid-19 at his Karen office in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Swarup Mishra

Member of Parliament, Kesses

What you need to know:

  • Informal economy workers are particularly vulnerable because the majority lack social protection and access to quality healthcare.
  • Without the means to earn an income during lockdowns, many are unable to feed their families.

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed many lives worldwide and presents an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems and employment.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.