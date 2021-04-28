Set up vaccine factories in all places to conquer pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed many lives worldwide and presents an unprecedented challenge to public health, food systems and employment.

The economic and social disruption caused by the pandemic is devastating. Tens of millions of people are at risk of falling into extreme poverty. The number of the undernourished stands at 690 million could increase by up to 132 million by the end of the year.

An estimated 6.2 million Kenyans are facing hunger. Besides hunger, millions of enterprises face an existential threat. Nearly half of the world’s 3.3 billion global workforce is at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Informal economy workers are particularly vulnerable because the majority lack social protection and access to quality healthcare. Without the means to earn an income during lockdowns, many are unable to feed their families. For most, no income means no food, or at best, less food.

The pandemic has affected the entire food system and has laid bare its fragility. The closures of borders, trade restrictions and confinement measures have prevented people from accessing markets, farm inputs and produce, thus disrupting domestic and international food supply chains. This has reduced access to healthy, safe and diverse diets. Besides the stressed supply of food, prices have gone up.

Millions of agricultural workers – waged and self-employed – often use poor equipment and many lack protection from labour laws.

Income losses

With low and irregular incomes and a lack of social support, many of them are spurred to continue working, often in unsafe conditions, thus exposing themselves and their families to additional risks. Furthermore, when experiencing income losses, they may resort to negative coping strategies, such as distress sale of assets, predatory loans or child labour.

Migrant agricultural workers are particularly vulnerable, because of the poor working and living conditions and the struggle to access support measures put in place by governments.

We must guarantee the safety and health of all agri-food workers, from primary producers to those involved in processing, transport and retail. Better pay and protection will be crucial to saving lives and protecting public health, people’s livelihoods and food security. If the world does not sober up and end this pandemic, the gains achieved in the past will be eroded.

Researchers (virologists) should put their heads together to end the pandemic. The third and subsequent waves should be treated with a lot of seriousness as we have now hit the three million mark with more deaths being registered daily.

Global leaders should consider having a vaccine manufacturing centre in Africa and other parts of the world to boost the fight against the pandemic.