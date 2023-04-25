Separate church and state

The relationship between religion and politics has always been a contentious issue with many arguing that religious organisations should stay out of political affairs.

But there are those who believe that they have a duty to provide leadership and shape the direction of the country.

I believe, the church should steer clear of partisan politics but provide guidance on important moral and social issues.

The approach has been successful in developed countries like the United States and Western Europe. In the US, faiths have played a big role in advocating civil rights and social justice.

Religious leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Desmond Tutu used their positions to promote equality and fight discrimination without aligning with a particular political party but only using their moral authority to call for change.

Public policy

Many Western European countries have state churches that do not engage in party politics but play a role in shaping public policy.

In Norway and Sweden, the Lutheran Church, recognised as the official religion, is committed to promoting social welfare and supporting vulnerable communities.

In contrast, there are countries where religious institutions have become too entwined with politics, leading to corruption and the erosion of democratic institutions.

In some Middle East countries, for example, religious leaders hold significant political power, even supremacy, which can lead to suppression of dissent and violation of human rights.

Faiths can play a vital role in shaping the direction of the country without compromising their moral authority or democratic institutions.