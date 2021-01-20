Send National Police Reserve after Al-Shabaab

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has taken to the media to decry the insecurity in northeastern Kenya. He said 50 per cent and 60 per cent of the region and county, respectively, are in the grip of Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Although the national government downplayed the governor’s concerns, there are fears that the terrorists have in the recent past intensified attacks.

One sector that has really suffered is education. Roba is right to say schooling cannot happen without teachers. An unverified post in the social media infers that nearly 120 local primary schools have one TSC-employed teacher each after non-locals fled.

The national government has done its best in equipment and deployment. But weapons and personnel alone cannot destabilise, displace and neutralise an enemy like Al-Shabaab. Security personnel need to endear themselves to the communities to glean from them actionable intelligence.

Hindering that, numerous studies and forums show, is the security officers’ lack of confidentiality. Corruption in the form of trading confidential information shared by residents cannot be ruled out.

Countering violent extremism

Unfortunately, every preventing and countering violent extremism (PCVE) initiative in the country talks of trust building between communities and security agencies but we seem to achieve little in this.

Let locally recruited and deployed National Police Reserve (NPR) officers play a bigger and more visible role in the war on terror. When Governor Roba called upon Mandera residents to “stand up and take on Al-Shabaab with everything they have” and that “it’s better to die” than to be overrun by the terrorists, perhaps he was vouching for that.

Lastly, operationalise County Policing Authorities (CPA), as established under the NPS Act 2011, to accommodate community and county government interests in security issues.

Sadly, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report and the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 are silent on this.

Mr Pkalya is a researcher and co-author of’Why Al-Shabaab Attacks Kenya: Questioning the Narrative Paradigm’. dpkalya@gmail.com.