Senators should push for strong county assemblies

One of the key objects of devolution in Article 174 (f) of the Constitution is to promote social and economic development and the provision of easily accessible services throughout Kenya.

With the declining revenues, ballooning debts, high rate of inflation and high levels of employment, the realisation of article 174(d) is very critical in this parliamentary term. The role of county assemblies in the realisation of this objective is critical. However, several issues need to be addressed to have strong and vibrant assemblies that can robustly drive the intents of Article 174.

First, we must rethink the role of the Senate as specified in Article 96. The Article gives power to the Senate as the representative of the interest of counties and protector of devolution.

However, the Senate’s role has been passive. It seems to have been overshadowed by the National Assembly and needs to reassert its authority. The Senate should fight for the strengthening of devolution by channeling more resources to devolved functions such as health.

Secondly, the Senate must take a keen interest in the challenges facing the county assemblies. The Senate should enact laws to entrench the County Assemblies Forum in the governance structures of the nation.

The Forum promotes and coordinates intergovernmental relations and enhances good practice in legislation. It also offers invaluable and critical services to assemblies in capacity building, networking and improving the governance structures.

However, persistent audit queries and inquiries stand in the way of this institution, thus the need for it

to be given recognition in law.

Pitiable remuneration

The Senate must also address the pitiable remuneration of the MCAs.

The SRC unilaterally reduced the salaries and benefits of MCAs without consultation, deliberation and public participation.

The MCAs are the first point of contact for the electorate. They also bear a huge social burden due to their constant travel to their wards and their close proximity to the electorate.

The Senate must also push for financial autonomy of the assemblies to enable them to engage in proper financial planning and management.

These measures, if addressed, would see the assemblies partner with the executive to turn counties into crucibles of economic growth and that way address the national challenge of declining revenue.

The solution to low revenue is not further taxation but increasing productivity to bring more sectors, entities and individuals within the taxation bracket.

Strong and independent assemblies would help formulate laws, policies and regulations that would contribute to social and economic development, spur job creation and reduce poverty and hunger in counties.

Weak assembles would be a burden to the taxpayer as they would continue gobbling up resources without any economic returns.