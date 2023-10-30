Senator wrong to go ethnic on road contracts

As a taxpayer and opinion leader in my own right, I have noted with concern the disgrace to which an MP recently treated the country.

It us abhorrent that Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei brought back tribalism into the running of the affairs of the State in the crudest form by insisting that only contractors from his community get tenders to build roads in his county.

Granted, an MP has a constituency that he has to work for by, among other ways, interceding for them. But Mr Cherargei has set a dangerous trend, where people pick advertised contracts and examine awardees in total isolation from the bigger picture, insisting that one of their own must bag them.

Of course, were anybody to look at projects in any part of Kenya with a jaundiced, selective and narrow lens, they’ll find issues to quibble with because they will not have balanced that view with what is going on elsewhere. For — think for a moment — when you speak as Cherargei did, what are you telling the public in parts of the country where contractors from your community are working?

Budget-making

It is also mischievous and misleading for a learned MP — yes, Mr Cherargei is a lawyer — who knows the process of budget-making and implementation to insinuate that a minister can have the audacity to develop roads outside the budget.

Actually, it is Parliament that shares the national cake, allocating resources to ministries and projects. It is, therefore, insincere to play to the public gallery by diverting attention from one’s failure.

Furthermore, the process is clearly outlined in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, and all agencies that advertise tenders are expected to follow it to the latter without compromise.

Therefore, purporting that the minister has the capacity to dictate or allocate tenders is not only illegal but also brings about favouritism, which would be unethical of a State officer.

A cursory look at the Ministry’s press reports and social media posts confirms that the department takes a national approach in improving the road network. Even with a pending bill of Sh150 billion, delicate negotiations with contractors have seen an ongoing road network development countrywide approaching Sh700 billion.

Raw tribalism

So, just as contractors get hopeful that their bills will be progressively paid, and many are working with the government to deliver projects even with meagre resources, an MP—who should know better—is selfishly resorting to primitive blackmail?

Kenyans would ask: What is the contribution of the senator in his legislative role if he can’t influence budget-making?

Alas! Just when we had thought the primitive era of raw tribalism was behind us and efforts to push the country forward should be collective and cohesive, at least from the government side, the monster has reared its ugly head again.

Who will save us from the likes of Cherargei? You are out of order, Mr Senator!