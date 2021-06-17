Selina Chiteri: Why slums are Uhuru’s top priority in health care improvement plan

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during the ground-breaking exercise for the construction of hospitals in Uthiru, Kibra and Mukuru kwa Reuben, Nairobi in this picture taken on August 10, 2020.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

 Kenya’s health sector has faced a tumultuous journey with a myriad of challenges, some touching on health facilities, personnel and infrastructure. This has seen the sector bedevilled with the harsh realities of dwindling services and facilities over the years.

