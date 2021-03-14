Seize the TVET moment after high school

Wilson Ndiritu (centre)trains students how to use an electrical machine at Mukurweini Technical Training Institute in Nyeri County on March 3, 2020. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Omondi Olwande

Since Kenya launched free primary education in 2003, the number of learners transiting to secondary school has increased tremendously. With the 100 per cent transition policy, the rate has jumped from 83.3 per cent in 2018 to 95 per cent by the first quarter of last year, says Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

