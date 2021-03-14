Seize the TVET moment after high school

Since Kenya launched free primary education in 2003, the number of learners transiting to secondary school has increased tremendously. With the 100 per cent transition policy, the rate has jumped from 83.3 per cent in 2018 to 95 per cent by the first quarter of last year, says Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

This is important for achieving the Millennium Development Goal No. 2 — universal primary education — and in conformity with Article 53(1) (b) of the Constitution: Every child has the right to free and compulsory basic education.

But transition to post-secondary school institutions or artisan courses (for primary school leavers) still is a challenge. In 2019, just17 per cent (125,746) of the 679,222 KCSE candidates qualified for degree courses. Over 80 per cent of secondary school leavers qualify for non- degree courses yearly. There is no available empirical data or statistical forecast suggesting a different trend in the near future.

There have been deliberate efforts aimed at boosting technical and vocational training. Every constituency has a technical and vocational college. The government gives a Sh30,000 capitation yearly for every TVET student besides the Higher Education Loans Board study loans.

But many studies indicate that the uptake of TVET courses is still low. An International Centre for Technical and Vocational Training report, “Revitalizing a technical training institute in Kenya: A case study of Kaiboi Technical Training Institute” alleged evidence of negative attitudes towards TVETs among a large section of Kenyan communities.

Lucrative job

A major reason for the negative attitude to TVET training is the fixation with white-collar jobs and the misplaced ego that studying a course with a ‘big’ name at a particular university will land one a lucrative job. As Phyllis Wakiaga, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO, puts it, the devaluing of blue-collar jobs is a mentality born out of a contorted notion of education’s function in the society. The pressure to attain a university degree is so immense that failure draws ridicule and stigma. We force our learners to go to the university without interrogating their innate creative ability.

There was a time when attaining any other grade other than the JAB (Joint Admissions Board) grade elicited lost hope, dashed dreams and wasted talent. This grade enabled students to receive Helb loans. Grades C and D were (incorrectly) associated with low intelligence and stigma followed.

The career paths were very narrow. Although, on paper, those with C+ could join university, in practice, many could not afford the exorbitant fees.

However, the wind of change is blowing. The transformation happening in the technical and vocational training sector will have great impact on the economy, especially the Kenya Vision 2030. The government must, as planned, increase and sustain an enrolment ratio of 20 per cent by 2030.