Seize moment to cement legacy by justice, peace quest

Religions — including Judaism, Islam and Christianity — have defining features of faith and practice. Each has a founder and a holy book narrating the origins and development of the divine-human encounter.

For the Hebrew people that profess Judaism, the defining event was deliverance from slavery in Egypt to quest for freedom in the Promised Land. This journey was ritually celebrated in the eating of the Passover meal or Memorial of Liberation (Exodus. 12:1-13).

The Islamic dispensation is based on five pillars: profession of faith that there is only one God whose messenger is Mohammed; prayer (salat); alms (zakat); fasting (saum) and pilgrimage (hajj).

The earliest Christian proclamation by the witnesses of Jesus was that Christ has died, risen and will come again. This is always professed in every Catholic Mass immediately after the consecration of bread and wine.

The tenet of Jesus-becoming-Christ, the resurrection, forms the cornerstone of Christianity. This is evident from the New Testament. Respected Bible scholars including the late Canon Prof. John S. Mbiti have reached the conclusion that the earliest parts of the Gospels to be composed were narratives of Jesus’ final days on Earth comprising his passion, death and resurrection. Though first to be written, they appear in the final chapters of all four canonical gospels and cover the last three days of Jesus’ three-year public ministry.

It is commonly believed that Jesus of Nazareth lived for 33 years.

Christians mark the passion, death and resurrection as the Easter Triduum, meaning three days. The celebration begins on Thursday evening with Mass of the Last Supper, culminates during the Easter Vigil on Saturday evening and ends on Sunday with Vespers or evening prayer.

The term Easter can be traced back to the Venerable Bede (died 735 CE), the celebrated monk and scholar who wrote the widely-read Ecclesiastical History of the English People.

He borrowed and modified the term Easter from the name of a European goddess of fertility, venerated in a special way during springtime when rebirth of flora begins in the northern hemisphere after the vernal equinox around 21st March.

The pivotal place of the resurrection of Jesus is demonstrated in the preaching of Peter and Paul. All their speeches in the Acts of the Apostles, without exception, culminate with the kerygma or proclamation that Jesus rose from the dead.

This proved the most contentious controversy for the infant Church. Paul dedicates one of the longest and most passionately argued chapters (I Cor. 15) to defence of the resurrection. He has already stated at the very beginning of the epistle that Jesus’ rising from the dead constitutes “a scandal to the Jews and foolishness to Gentiles” (1 Cor. 1:23). The resurrection of Jesus was Christianity’s earliest proclamation — and controversy and has remained contentious and divisive to our day.

All four canonical gospels agree that the original witnesses of the resurrection were the women who had accompanied and supported Jesus during his public ministry.: Mary Magdalene; Mary, the mother of James; Salome and Joanna. Truth be told, virtually all the men, except John, deserted their master in his hour of need. But the resurrection story of the women “seemed like nonsense” (Lk. 24:10).

This year, Easter Sunday fell on March 31. Eid ul Fitr, celebrating the end of Ramadhan, commences April 10. And the Jewish Passover begins Monday April 22. These three faiths champion justice and peace for all. Given the atrocities and wars waged against innocent people in various parts of the world, it would be proper, even imperative, for the leadership and faithful of these dispensations to rededicate themselves to the pursuit of justice and peace.



