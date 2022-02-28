Seek new deal to end plastic pollution and marine litter

No place is untouched by human impact on nature and climate. Finding micro-plastics in the most remote areas of the planet is a sign of that. This affects the ecosystems and ourselves.

The problem of plastic pollution and marine litter is obvious. Plastic pollution can be found on the tallest mountains, most remote beaches and furthest up in the Arctic. Harmful micro-plastics are found in our food, drinking water and soil. Millions of animals—from birds to fish and marine organisms— are killed by plastics every year.

Kenya has emerged as a leader in the fight against plastic pollution with a ban on plastic bags and limit on single-use plastics. But plastic pollution is still a problem on land and along its beautiful beaches. Plastic litter appear in the rivers and lakes. But the plastic is most likely produced or consumed elsewhere. Plastic pollution and marine litter is a global problem requiring a global solution. This is a man-made crisis; the solution, therefore, depends on us.

The world’s climate and environment ministers have converged on Nairobi for the Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea) to set the global environment agenda and identify solutions based on the best available global science. And most importantly to agree on a solutions against plastic pollution. Previous assemblies have agreed on a vision to eliminate the discharge of plastics into the ocean. There is now a huge global momentum to initiate negotiations for a new legally binding agreement on plastic pollution.

Global agreement

Over three-quarters of UN member states have called for a global agreement to prevent plastic pollution—as have some 80 of the largest companies and youth and civil society. Kenya and Norway and over 60 other countries are co-sponsors of a resolution to initiate the work towards the ‘green deal’.

In 20 years, plastic waste generation will double, plastic leakage into the ocean will nearly triple and plastic stock in the seas will more than quadruple. We need to draw a red line for plastic pollution and strengthen the measures to reverse the trend of resources becoming garbage leaking to nature.

To prevent or significantly reduce plastic leakage, we need system-wide change with measures targeting the full life cycle. We need to cut consumption of certain plastic products and increase the reuseability of others as well as substituting certain plastics with other materials where this can be done in an environmentally sound manner. We also need measures targeting product design, collection, sorting, recycling, disposal and waste exports and reducing leakage from maritime sources and micro-plastics.

New global deal

There is a need for a new global deal to facilitate a system-wide change to plastics, considering the environmental impact of current levels of pollution and its projected increase over the next 20 years.

For Kenya, eliminating plastic pollution is good for nature, people and the economy. Clean beaches are good for tourism and improved waste management brings potential for investments and green jobs.

An agreement in Nairobi will be a historic beginning to ending plastic pollution and marine litter.



