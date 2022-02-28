Seek new deal to end plastic pollution and marine litter

plastic pollution

Kenya has emerged as a leader in the fight against plastic pollution with a ban on plastic bags and limit on single-use plastics.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Espen Barth-Eide

No place is untouched by human impact on nature and climate. Finding micro-plastics in the most remote areas of the planet is a sign of that. This affects the ecosystems and ourselves.

