Seek competency in jobs hiring

During the last police recruitment, I met three young people and asked them why they had not gone for it. Their answers spoke of frustrated, irked and hopeless youths. They said the jobs nowadays are for the chosen few. Simply put, if you have money, you will get a job.

That drew my attention to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which many parents have rightly termed as expensive. But my concern is not how expensive or demanding CBC is; it is the aftermath of CBC. CBC should be replicated in the hiring processes in the job market.

We would like to see a ‘competency-based hiring’ (CBH) processes and promotions based on merit in terms of skills and knowledge.

It is true corruption has eroded the job market. However, employers who compromise their corporate hiring strategies, integrity and goals during recruitment and selection processes to accommodate their interests demean competence. They create a gap in the job market, where the crème de la crème languish as mediocrity is rewarded.

Disparity in jobs

Furthermore, nepotism and tribalism in recruitment are common. In the past months, the auditor-general has released reports of disparity in jobs in parastatals and other government agencies marred with tribalism and nepotism. That is reflected in county governments. That demoralises industrious workers and compromises competency.

Research by established companies and organisations reveal that lack of proper competency, that attracts diversity in terms of knowledge, mindset, culture and familiarity does not only inspire innovation and personal development but also inhibits self-motivation amongst employees.

For CBC to be a success, there’s a need for competency-based hiring free from manipulation, favouritism and compromise. There should be openness, transparency and merit in the labour market. The employers will get the best and reward them with good remuneration for their skills and knowledge.