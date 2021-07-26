Seek a lesson on rule of law Down South

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Shadrack Kipkorir

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Jurists have hailed South Africa’s acts as the epitome of legal accountability and puritanism.
  • South Africa has taught the vigilant you that it is penal to trample on the law.

South Africa is, arguably, Africa’s country of many democratic firsts. A country whose ruling party, ANC, forced President Jacob Zuma to resign in the eve of an impeachment vote against him on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution. A country whose Constitutional Court jailed Zuma for contempt of court, a minor legal wrong.

