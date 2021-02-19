Seeds of social injustice: How the corporates exploit farmers

Thousands of Indian farmers have been camping on the outskirts of New Delhi to protest the passing of agrarian laws last September saying that they will decimate their livelihoods and leave them at the mercy of corporations.

Agriculture is the main source of livelihood for more than 50 per cent of 1.3 billion Indians and farmers form the largest voter bloc. While the Indian government says reforms will modernise agriculture, farmers say that these new policies are increasing the power of corporates who drive prices down to increase profit margins, impoverishing them.

Globally, there is an increasing tendency to concentrate and consolidate power to the disadvantage of small-scale farmers. In Kenya, agriculture contributes 33 per cent of GDP, creates 60 per cent informal jobs and 60 per cent exports.

Informal seed system

At the heart of this sector is seed. Seed is the first link in the food chain without which there is no food. According to Seed Traders Association Policy Brief #1, in 2013 and 2014, 11 per cent and 8 per centre of certified crop seed sold in Kenya was imported. This implies that more than 80 per cent of the seed used in agriculture comes from farmer-managed seed systems or the informal seed system.

But legal frameworks such as the Seed & Plant Varieties (Amendments) Act 2012, Crops Act 2013, AFFA Act 2013 and Anti Counterfeit Act of 2014 have impacted the relationship between smallholder farmers and seed.

These laws have had the consequence of criminalising and penalising the publicising and marketing of non-certified seed. Farmers are unable to participate in seed trade, as they must go through the same procedures and pay the same fees as corporations.

As we observe the World Day of Social Justice 2021 today, we must recognise that social injustice occurs when there are disparities in intersocial treatment and unequal government regulation.