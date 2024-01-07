Secure, don’t add, taxes

Compared to its predecessors, the Kenya Kwanza regime is more synonymous with new taxes and levies and increases of the existing ones despite that causing hue and cry from the public and other interested parties.

Debate over the high cost of living dominated last year and it seems it’s not ending soon. The government is hell-bent on fulfilling its election pledges, mainly implementing development programmes and projects. Citizens expect good service delivery and relief from economic hardships from it.

The Health cabinet secretary recently admitted that there are numerous cases of fraud at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) through fake claims by hospitals. Billions of shillings are being embezzled through submission of counterfeit claims, among other malpractices.

President William Ruto is also on record as saying almost 15 per cent of NHIF funds are being stolen by hospitals, fake doctors and ‘cartels’. But at the same time, the government wants to increase members’ contributions to 2.75 per cent of gross pay.

But the government can increase its revenues by sealing the leakages and taking decisive action on individuals and companies involved in corruption and siphoning of public funds. Recovery of the loot will go a long way in providing the much-needed funds to realise the self-sustenance dream.

It is laudable, however, that the government introduced a single pay bill account for its services. That will be a game changer, especially for agencies that still operate manually. Such efforts will eventually ease pressure on payslips, which have hitherto been bombarded with one tax after another to an extent where there is no room for one more deduction.



