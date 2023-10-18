Secret weapon for green future

The private sector has a crucial role in combating climate change. Global warming and environmental degradation instigate it to relish climate-friendly solutions as they chase profits.

Businesses hold huge resources and innovative capacity to spur big change in tree planting initiatives while promoting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Besides their aesthetic and ecological significance, trees are crucial in combating global warming for their ability to absorb carbon dioxide and safeguard against soil erosion.

Manufacturers can cut their carbon footprint and environmental impact through innovative practices such as sourcing production materials locally, relinquishing long-distance shipping and air freight.

Businesses have the opportunity to boost their energy efficiency, embrace renewable energy sources, construct climate-resilient infrastructure and produce climate-friendly products. That way, the private sector can effectively mitigate the adverse effects of climate change while gaining a competitive edge over its peers in other countries.

Alongside social investment and advocacy initiatives, partnerships between the private and public sectors are essential in supporting climate action. The Climate Business Information Network (CBIN), initiated by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), can furnish businesses with useful information needed to navigate climate change risks and engage in climate change action.

Kenya’s private sector involvement in the fight against global warming is crucial for the country’s economic and ecological welfare. The rising global temperatures and disruptive weather patterns affect key industries like tourism and agriculture.

Climate change impacts cost Kenya 2.4 per cent of GDP yearly. Alleviating global warming and climate change is not solely a matter of ethics for businesses but also a crucial economic necessity. It’s unyielding efforts in addressing climate change will propel the private sector to new heights, showcasing the depth and vibrancy of the country’s economy.



