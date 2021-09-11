Second-term governors have failed presidential traits test

CoG elections

Governors at a full council meeting for the appointment of new leaders at a Nairobi hotel on January 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Karuti Kanyinga

The attempt to identify presidential candidates who are alternative to the “old guard” is not easy. Not many names appear to come up. This is particularly so when we judge candidates on the basis of track record in addressing governance failure, strengthening rule of law, and preventing abuse of power by those who occupy public offices.

