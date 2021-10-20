Seasonal party supporters will soon be extinct

Raphael Tuju

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju addresses the media in Nairobi on January 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Mutethia wa Mberia

What you need to know:

  • The centrality of members has a direct consequence of actualisation of the object of parties.
  • Some of these are to promote policy alternatives to the interest and concerns of citizens.

Particular aspects of reforms within electoral processes have not received deserved attention and scrutiny. Such is membership. Membership in political parties as outlined in the Political Parties Act (PPA) 2011, related laws and other subsidiary legislation is a key constituent to mooting, making and moulding parties.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.