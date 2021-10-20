Seasonal party supporters will soon be extinct

Particular aspects of reforms within electoral processes have not received deserved attention and scrutiny. Such is membership. Membership in political parties as outlined in the Political Parties Act (PPA) 2011, related laws and other subsidiary legislation is a key constituent to mooting, making and moulding parties.

Members’ numbers that should be disaggregated in terms of gender, youth, marginalised and ethnic minorities count for any party to meet a raft of full registration conditions. The bare minimum, according to Section 7 of PPA, is that for a party to qualify on this front, those members must be at least 1,000 registered voters from each of more than half of the counties.

Besides, the spread across the country and sizable number in each of the counties, is among other reasoning to enable them meaningfully participate in activities of a party, policy and ideological direction. These legally backed presence and practice of members comes within members rights and responsibilities in line with concerned party constitution and the Political Parties Code of Conduct.

The centrality of members has a direct consequence of actualisation of the object of parties. Some of these are to promote policy alternatives to the interest and concerns of citizens; uphold democratic tenets; inculcate inclusiveness across party structure and forge targeted affirmative programmes in line with Article 27 of the Constitution.

Political interests and beliefs

To realise this, there have been efforts by the regulatory organ, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) as it strives to present to Kenyans through an inclusive stakeholder consultative process a mechanism to self-administer political parties membership. In June, it rolled out a targeted pilot plan for Kenyans to check their party membership status through e-Citizen. One can resign or even register to a party through self-secured individual credentials on the portal.

Political parties will eventually have a net number of members that truly believe in their ideals out of their own conviction. Also, it will allow ease and efficient recruitment as citizens. Members will have a larger control of their membership lifeline in parties as well as align their political interests and beliefs from a broad pick of at least 76 fully registered parties today. The gains of self-driven support to parties by a pool of members from diverse capabilities and capabilities cannot be gainsaid.

Support to this initiative as it has been from diverse stakeholders involved, including members of the public, is necessary. The political progress may not only be on the voting but redefining the entire spectrum of a political party member’s role and opportunities for participation, inclusive and conducive environment within established party avenues. It would be sustainable not to have seasonal supporters of parties but assuring and dependable ones that subscribe and ascribe to political parties of their picking, political tides notwithstanding.