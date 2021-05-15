Season of high-octane politics in legal garb

I vote at Shamanei Primary School in Igwamiti Ward of Laikipia County and I wanted the Constitution of Kenya 2010 improved in a number of ways. First, I think we must make it mandatory for all state organs to promote domestic production, instead of preferring imports. That is why I support the new proposed Article 11a, which creates that obligation.

I also want more equitable representation. Last election, we were 42,000 voters in my ward. Yes, one ward! Yet there are parliamentary constituencies with fewer votes than that one county ward.

Igwamiti is part of Laikipia West Constituency. We are 147,000 voters. I, for one, demand that we get an additional constituency.

But the High Court has ruled that it is “unconstitutional” for me to make, jointly with others, these proposals. So, our proposal, one that was to be voted on by all Kenyans, for more equitable representation, has been thrown out on the basis that this is the preserve of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Delegated power

How can my proposal be unconstitutional yet the sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya (Article 1 (1) of Constitution of Kenya 2010) and I am one of them? And all the state organs – Parliament, county assemblies, national executive, judiciary and independent tribunals, including me as governor of Laikipia – exercise delegated power (Article 1 (3))!

Can it be unconstitutional for me to ask for a more inclusive economic system, one that promotes domestic production so that we can create jobs and wealth for ourselves as Kenya citizens?

The validity or legality of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 is not subject to challenge by or before any court (Article 2 (3)). Yet here we are.

And are these legal or political questions? To answer, a short detour to recent history.

I had the honour to serve as a Member of Parliament for Laikipia West from 2008 to 2013. In the weeks following the 2007 General Election, there was widespread violence.

Thousands of Kenyans were forcibly uprooted from their homes. Many of these internally displaced persons were resettled in Laikipia.

Our country came dangerously close to civil war. A handshake – between President Mwai Kibaki and Rt Hon Raila Odinga (PNU and ODM if you prefer), created the National Accord and Reconciliation Act, and gave impetus to the constitutional review process, culminating in the enactment, through a referendum, of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

In the referendum campaigns, the proponents of a ‘No’ vote said there was about 20 per cent of the Constitution they did not agree with.

The ‘Yes’ side countered that given the 80 per cent that everyone agree on, we should pass the proposed constitution, and then improve it later, as this would give the nation forward momentum, instead of being stuck, as we were, in bitter political competition.

Sovereignty of the people

The question of how future amendments were to be carried out was, as a result, debated quite a bit.

And the general principles that emerged from those debates were that certain provisions – the so-called basic structure – such as the sovereignty of the people, functions of Parliament, structure of devolution, term of the president, and independence of the Judiciary could only be amended through a referendum.

This was guided by previous experience.

The 1963 Constitution was changed many times by a weak Parliament and to the detriment of other institutions and the citizens themselves.

For instance, in the early 80s, Parliament hurriedly enacted Section 2a, which made Kenya a one-party state, thereby curtailing the political rights of Kenyans.

So, to avoid this pitfall in the future, where a few Kenyans – in this case a majority of members of Parliament – could make such momentous decisions with such far-reaching consequences, decisions on amending those provisions would be made by the majority of Kenyans through a referendum. And the bar was set quite high.

If you want to promote a popular initiative, you have to mobilise one million citizens before your proposal can be forwarded to the county assemblies.

And only if a majority of the assemblies approve it does your proposal move to the next step – Parliament. And only after that can the IEBC put your proposals before the people to vote in a referendum.

Popular initiative

The Building Bridges Initiative is the third serious attempt to amend the Constitution in recent times. There have been two previous attempts at coming up with a popular initiative.

The first, Okoa Kenya, failed to mobilise enough signatures. The second, Punguza Mzigo, could not garner support in the county assemblies.

The sovereign power belongs to the people. They can, therefore, determine how they are to be governed. They can replace the entire Constitution if they so wish. So, the only legitimate question in this whole saga is whether the people have been involved in developing the proposals and, most importantly, whether they will be involved in the decision to adopt the proposals or not.

So, it appears we are back to a few deciding, and in this case the High Court agreeing with them, that it is okay for my rights to equitable representation to be curtailed. That it is okay, for state organs to create and run systems that impede Kenyan production. That in parliamentary voting, which determines resource allocation, the weight of my vote should count for a fraction of that of another Kenyan.