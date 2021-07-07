Seal political degree hole

When the law requiring contenders for political seats to have degrees was enacted in 2013, it was probably to ensure that our lawmakers are learned fellows who know the nitty-gritty of law making and leadership. But given the heat it generated then, as now, many have come out with barrels blazing, saying a university degree should not be the yardstick for leadership capability.

That could be partly true because we have had, and will continue to have, educated leaders who are myopic, incompetent and corrupt to the bone.

That aside, the crafters of that law could have glossed over issues that still raise queries. For instance, when the law was suspended, ostensibly to give politicians time to study for a degree, it cast the net too wide, leaving a lacuna that could be used by an aspirant to forge a degree certificate, which would also compromise the standard of education.

This is because for one to join university, whether public or private, they must have met the minimum cut-off point for any course. As things stand, universities could be awarding two categories of degrees: ‘Political’, for those who only need them to qualify for a political seat; and ‘professional’, for those who need the document to advance their career. The latter are what we have known all along.

Non-professional courses

No wonder, the politicians suspected to have forged degrees, or those who acquired them just prior to the nominations, ostensibly to meet the requirements, all have papers for the so-called ‘shallow’ and non-professional courses.

Did the law deliberately create a soft landing for politicians and treat their academic qualifications differently from those of ‘ordinary’ mortals? These and other pertinent questions beg answers. Some critics have intimated that the law was made in a sweeping manner and should have specified what type of degree was required while leaving room for those with diplomas in certain fields to also qualify.

There is a need to interrogate this requirement to seal loopholes and prevent forgery of degrees.



