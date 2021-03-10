Seal data gaps on drug abuse amid disability

The 2019 Housing and Population Census recorded a significantly lower disability prevalence in Kenya — at 2.2 per cent, compared to the global estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO) of 15 per cent.

A comparison of the 2009 and the 2019 census data also reveals glaring disparities in the prevalence rates of persons with disabilities (PWDs) — at 3.5 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the population, respectively.

The significant drop in numbers poses a challenge in population-based programming and allocation of resources to address PWDs’ socioeconomic, cultural and health needs.

Emotional disorders

Despite progress in standardising data collection through the Washington Group (WG) Questions in the 2019 census, gaps exist in obtaining disaggregated data on those with substance use disorders.

Some PWDs develop a substance use disorder while trying to cope with emotional and mental disorders, depression, anxiety and physical pain brought about by physical disabilities. PWDs are up to four times more likely to abuse drugs and other intoxicants than the other people.

Without accurate data, it is difficult to conceptualise evidence-based programming in interventions. Let institutions mandated to address drug abuse and disability issues jointly address the gap.

Double stigma

The KNBS ought to enhance the WG questions it used in the census to infuse issues of drug and substance abuse among PWDs.

The double stigma associated with acknowledging disability and substance abuse and its impacts on the number of PWDs coming out is a critical area in research instruments design.

Amid the endeavour to mainstream the development areas espoused in the National Disability Policy of 2018, our commitment to disability issues must include efforts towards ensuring no PWD is left behind in drug and substance abuse prevention, management, treatment, rehabilitation and aftercare services and programmes.