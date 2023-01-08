Scrapping Helb will add agony for students

The new plan for President William Ruto to replace the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and funding for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) with a National Skills and Funding Council has shocked many citizens. Parents are experiencing sleepless nights, wondering where to get money for their daughters and sons to further their education.

Many tertiary institutions are set to begin their new semester in a week. That means some students are even around their institutions of higher learning. Last year was the hardest for students ever. During the academic year, they faced a lot of challenges, more so after the general election. It is when the prices of sugar, cooking oil, maize flour and other commodities hit the roof.

Students were threatened by their landlords and caretakers demanding rent. Others fainted during lecturers after going for days without food. The word “kuinama” (Kiswahili for stooping but refers to going hungry the whole day) trended among the student community.

Scrapping Helb

Although it will take time for the government to execute the plan of scrapping Helb and TVET funding, hopefully, it will have disbursed the funds for the next year. The issue of delays in disbursing Helb funds should not occur in the 2023/2024 academic year. Disbursing Helb on time will help needy and other deserving students to achieve their education goals.

However, to reduce cases of depression and toxic romantic relationships that students tend to engage in and the resultant high rates of HIV, parents should play their role as far as provisions is concerned. They should be aware Helb alone is not enough for student to cater daily basics and paying tuition fees.

Let non-governmental bodies and other well-wishers continue to sponsor students from poor backgrounds to realise their dreams. County governments should also put up and fund bursaries well for such students to apply.